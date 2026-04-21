GE HealthCare Technologies' (GEHC) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at BTIG Research in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research's price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock's current price.

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GEHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $89.77.

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GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.17. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.95 and a 1 year high of $89.77. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,275,767 shares of the company's stock worth $4,287,658,000 after acquiring an additional 267,058 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9,525.4% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 33,982,610 shares of the company's stock worth $278,725,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,211,229 shares of the company's stock worth $2,559,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693,918 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,362,352 shares of the company's stock worth $2,080,248,000 after acquiring an additional 389,796 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,049,677 shares of the company's stock worth $1,644,475,000 after acquiring an additional 401,932 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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