GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share and revenue of $5.2644 billion for the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.000 EPS. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GEHC opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $58.75 and a 52-week high of $89.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $105,787.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 93,932 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,678,189.40. This trade represents a 1.90% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Lobo purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.18 per share, for a total transaction of $641,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $921,817.34. This represents a 229.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 21,847 shares of company stock worth $1,361,355. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,848 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $259,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company's stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 317.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,132 shares of the company's stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,041 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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