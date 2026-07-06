GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms 2026 Outlook as Orders and Margins Gain Momentum

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ETR: G1A reiterated its 2026 outlook during a pre-close call for the second quarter, with Head of Investor Relations Oliver Luckenbach saying the company “remain[s] very positive” on both Q2 and full-year performance.

Luckenbach said GEA continues to expect organic sales growth of 5% to 7% for fiscal 2026, an EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses of 16.6% to 17.2%, and return on capital employed of 34% to 38%. “No changes,” he said.

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Order Pipeline Remains a Key Focus

GEA said it remains confident that 2026 will be another strong year for order intake. The company reported organic order intake growth of 6.4% in the first quarter and said it sees “no reason why this trend should not have held up” in the second quarter.

Luckenbach said the order pipeline looks promising across large, medium-sized and base orders. In the second quarter, the company booked two large orders with a combined volume in the mid-double-digit million-euro range, alongside what it described as healthy development in small and mid-sized orders.

Analysts pressed management on comparisons with last year’s fourth quarter, when GEA booked more than EUR 1.8 billion in orders, including the large Baladna order. Luckenbach acknowledged that Q4 2025 would be “hard to top” as a single quarter, but said he saw no reason why GEA should not grow order intake on a full-year basis in 2026.

Rebecca, a company representative on the call, emphasized that GEA’s order profile is diversified, noting that the company’s largest customer accounts for only about 2% of sales and that its top 10 customers represent a small share of total sales.

Food, Dairy and Beverage Trends Highlighted

GEA described business conditions in food as positive, with Luckenbach citing strength in some smaller applications such as poultry. In beverage, he said the picture is improving in both components and projects, although alcoholic beer remains “structurally softer.” The company sees better momentum in non-alcoholic beer.

Asked for more detail on beverage trends, Luckenbach said demand for alcoholic beer has been lower in some regions, particularly Germany, while demand for alcohol-free beer has increased. Rebecca added that beverage contributed to order intake growth in the Pure Flow Processing division in the first quarter. Luckenbach also noted that alcoholic beer and alcoholic beverages make up only a small portion of GEA’s beverage revenue, which also includes carbonated drinks and juices.

In dairy processing, GEA said the pipeline remains active across both projects and components, with protein-rich products representing a significant current trend. In dairy farming, management described sentiment as “okay,” with the U.S. and large farms serving as growth drivers. Luckenbach said Europe was not a concern despite questions about feed costs and milk-to-feed ratios.

Pharma continued to be described as a growth contributor, depending on the application, while the company said it remains optimistic about further progress in “new food” later in the year.

Sales and Margins Expected to Improve

GEA reported organic sales growth of 5.3% in the first quarter and said it expects acceleration during the year. Luckenbach said the company aims to be within, or closer to the middle-to-higher end of, its 5% to 7% organic sales growth guidance range.

Foreign exchange translation effects are expected to be less negative in the second quarter than in the first. GEA said translational FX reduced order intake by 3.4% and sales by 3.7% in Q1, while the Q2 impact is expected to be only slightly negative for both measures.

On profitability, GEA said its EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses was 16.2% in the first quarter and is expected to make further progress in Q2. The company noted that the comparable margin in Q2 2025 was 16.5%. In response to an analyst question, Luckenbach said investors could expect margin improvement in Q2 2026 versus the same quarter last year.

For Nutrition Plant Engineering, which recorded organic sales growth of negative 4.8% in the first quarter, management said conversion of order backlog into sales should improve starting in the second quarter and continue through the second half. The company maintained the division’s full-year organic sales growth guidance of 7% to 9%.

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation and Other Guidance

Rebecca said GEA expects full-year 2026 capital expenditures of around EUR 240 million, after EUR 33 million in the first quarter. Net working capital to sales is expected to be within the company’s 7% to 9% target corridor in Q2, compared with 7% in Q1.

The company paid its annual dividend of EUR 1.30 per share in early May, resulting in a total cash outflow of around EUR 212 million. Luckenbach said GEA is optimistic that full-year free cash flow could be similar to last year, at around EUR 500 million, helped by prepayments tied to large orders.

GEA also provided several full-year assumptions:

Depreciation and amortization before restructuring expenses of around EUR 230 million;

Financial result of around negative EUR 30 million;

Tax rate between 28% and 30%;

R&D expenses of around 3% of sales.

On capital allocation, Luckenbach said GEA’s priorities include CapEx, dividends, disciplined M&A and potential share buybacks. He said the company has bought back more than EUR 700 million of its shares in the past and continues to discuss buybacks regularly at board level.

GEA said it had no tariff refund benefit expected in Q2. Rebecca said logistics providers have increased transportation prices, but GEA passes transportation costs directly to customers. She also said the company is negotiating with suppliers on inflation in energy-intensive raw materials and can use targeted measures, price increases, locked-in project prices and escalation clauses where needed.

GEA entered its quiet period following the call and said it plans to release Q2 2026 results on Aug. 10.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ETR: G1A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments. The Separation & Flow Technologies segment manufacture process-related components and machinery including notably separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps.

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