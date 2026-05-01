Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Shares Down 7% - Here's What Happened

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Gemfields Group Stock Down 6.6%

Gemfields Group Limited ( LON:GEM Get Free Report ) traded down 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.23 and last traded at GBX 4.23. 73,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 89,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.55.

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.41. The stock has a market cap of £73.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields is a world-leading responsible miner and marketer of coloured gemstones. Gemfields is the operator and 75% owner of both the Kagem emerald mine in Zambia (believed to be the world's single largest producing emerald mine) and the Montepuez ruby mine in Mozambique (one of the most significant recently discovered ruby deposits in the world). In addition, Gemfields also holds controlling interests in various other gemstone mining and prospecting licences in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia and Madagascar.

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