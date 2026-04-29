Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post earnings of $0.1009 per share and revenue of $67.0480 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $109.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Genco Shipping & Trading's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 2.3%

GNK stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.19. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -220.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Genco Shipping & Trading's payout ratio is -1,818.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 13,315 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $315,032.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,169.32. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,340 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $150,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 38,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $911,744.73. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,824 shares of company stock worth $1,313,949 over the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,970 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,535 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 58.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,605 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Genco Shipping & Trading

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company's fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco's focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

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