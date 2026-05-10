Genco Shipping & Trading Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Genco Shipping & Trading NYSE: GNK reported stronger first-quarter results and said improving dry bulk freight markets, recent fleet additions and low financial leverage are supporting higher dividend expectations for the remainder of 2026.

On the company’s first-quarter earnings call, Chairman and CEO John C. Wobensmith said Genco carried momentum from a strong end to 2025 into the new year, generating a time charter equivalent, or TCE, rate of $19,346 per day in the first quarter. He said that was the company’s highest first-quarter TCE since 2022. Fleetwide utilization was 99.2%.

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Genco declared a first-quarter dividend of $0.35 per share, which Wobensmith said was more than double the dividend paid in the first quarter of 2025. He said the payout marked the company’s 27th consecutive quarterly dividend, which he described as the longest uninterrupted dividend streak in its dry bulk peer group.

Dividend outlook rises with stronger freight rates

Management emphasized that Genco’s dividend model is closely tied to dry bulk freight rates. Wobensmith said the company expects dividends to increase beginning in the second quarter, based on fixtures to date and the forward freight rate curve.

Genco said it had fixed 66% of its available second-quarter days at approximately $23,900 per day. Wobensmith said that compared favorably with the company’s cash flow breakeven rate before maintenance capital expenditures of under $10,000 per day.

Based on fixtures to date and the forward freight agreement curve for the balance of the quarter, Wobensmith said Genco projects a second-quarter dividend of approximately $0.70 per share. Assuming the current forward freight rate curve for the rest of the year, he said the company’s dividend formula would produce dividends of $0.75 per share in the third quarter and $0.70 per share in the fourth quarter, bringing the full-year dividend to approximately $2.50 per share.

Chief Financial Officer Peter Allen said the first-quarter dividend was based on operating cash flow of $35 million and a voluntary quarterly reserve of $19.5 million. He said Genco does not expect to change its dividend policy this year and that the reserve is expected to remain in place for the remainder of 2026.

First-quarter earnings and balance sheet

Genco recorded first-quarter net income of $9.3 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share, Allen said. Adjusted net income was $11.3 million, or $0.26 per basic and diluted share. Adjustments excluded a $2.1 million gain on vessel sales, $3.8 million of shareholder-related expenses, a $0.5 million impairment on vessel assets and $0.2 million of unrealized fuel gains.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $36.2 million, up 358% from the first quarter of 2025. Allen said the increase was driven by the 63% year-over-year rise in TCE, while the company’s cost structure remained similar to the prior-year period.

As of March 31, Genco had $55 million in cash and $330 million in debt. The company also had $350 million of undrawn revolver availability. Wobensmith said Genco ended the quarter with a net loan-to-value ratio of 20%, supporting low cash flow breakeven levels and higher earnings power.

Fleet renewal remains central to strategy

Management said Genco is continuing to shift its fleet toward larger, more fuel-efficient vessels. In March, the company took delivery of two 2020-built high-specification Newcastlemax vessels, which Wobensmith said were immediately deployed in the spot market at firm rates. He said the vessels are expected to operate for a full quarter in the second quarter and to earn a premium to benchmark indices in the spot market.

Genco also sold two older Supramax vessels. Allen said the company sold the Genco Picardy, a 2005-built Supramax, in March for gross proceeds of $10.6 million, recording a $2.1 million gain in the first quarter. In April, the company delivered the Genco Predator, another 2005-built Supramax, to buyers and expects to record a similar gain in the second quarter.

In April, Genco agreed to buy a 2019-built high-specification, scrubber-fitted Capesize vessel, with delivery expected in June. Allen said the $65 million acquisition is expected to be funded primarily through the company’s revolver and proceeds from the recent vessel sales.

Following the expected Capesize delivery, Wobensmith said Genco will own 20 Capesize and Newcastlemax vessels and 24 Ultramax and Supramax vessels. He said the company’s fleet mix balances the higher upside potential of Capesize vessels with the steadier earnings profile of minor bulk ships.

Dry bulk market supported by low supply growth

Michael Orr, Genco’s dry bulk market analyst, said dry bulk freight rates ended 2025 strongly and maintained momentum into 2026. He said the Baltic Capesize Index averaged approximately $23,000 per day during the first quarter, among the highest first-quarter averages in the past 15 years. In the second quarter to date, he said the index had averaged more than $32,000 per day.

Orr cited strong commodity flows and limited vessel deliveries as supportive market factors. China’s iron ore imports rose 11% year over year in the first quarter, while China’s bauxite imports increased 23% to nearly 60 million tons, he said. Guinea accounted for approximately 80% of that bauxite trade, which Orr said has supported Capesize demand because of the long-haul nature of the route.

Orr also pointed to expected long-haul trade growth from Brazil and West Africa, including iron ore from Simandou and Brazil and bauxite from West Africa. He said these incremental volumes could potentially absorb more than 200 Capesize vessels, representing the majority of the current Capesize newbuilding order book.

On the supply side, Orr said only 11 Capesize vessels had been delivered so far this year, down 75% from the 15-year average. Net fleet growth in the first quarter was 3.7%, including 1% for Capesize vessels and 4% to 6% for smaller vessel classes. He added that the average age of the global dry bulk fleet has risen to nearly 13 years, the highest level since 2010, with 12% of the on-the-water fleet at least 20 years old.

During the question-and-answer session, Wobensmith said the strength in dry bulk rates was more attributable to structural supply-and-demand dynamics than to disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, noting that only about 2% of dry bulk trade moves in and out of that area. He also said higher fuel prices have encouraged slower fleet speeds, effectively reducing vessel supply.

Proxy contest addressed briefly

Wobensmith also addressed the company’s upcoming annual meeting, saying Genco had filed its definitive proxy statement and that the board recommended shareholders vote to re-elect its directors. He said Diana Shipping Inc., described by Wobensmith as a direct competitor, had made acquisition proposals that Genco’s board unanimously rejected after determining they undervalued the company. He also said Diana had acquired a significant stake, commenced a tender offer and nominated directors to replace Genco’s board.

Wobensmith said Genco’s board believes its current strategy is delivering results and that shareholders are positioned to benefit from a strengthening dry bulk market. He asked analysts to keep questions focused on operating results, performance and industry trends.

About Genco Shipping & Trading NYSE: GNK

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a leading global owner and operator of drybulk vessels, providing seaborne transportation services for major commodities such as iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizers. The company's fleet comprises Capesize, Panamax and Supramax vessels, which are chartered to a broad base of international charterers under both spot and period contracts. Genco's focus on modern, fuel-efficient tonnage supports reliable cargo delivery across a variety of trade routes and market conditions.

In addition to vessel ownership and operation, Genco offers ship management, maintenance and technical support services designed to maximize fleet performance and safety.

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