GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Acquires $8,466,000.00 in Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc bought 150,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,657,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,410,336.16. This trade represents a 4.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casdin Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 5th, Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $2,643,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Casdin Capital, Llc bought 140,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.81 per share, with a total value of $6,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 185,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,881,000.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Casdin Capital, Llc bought 175,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.55 per share, with a total value of $7,446,250.00.

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GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WGS traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $51.80. 790,359 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,153. The business's 50-day moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $102.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.46 million. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 17.58%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on GeneDx from $170.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Report on WGS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in GeneDx by 664.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 214 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 248.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 293 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company's stock.

Key GeneDx News

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Casdin Capital bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $56.44, a sizable insider purchase that may signal management/board confidence in GeneDx’s long-term outlook. SEC filing

Director Casdin Capital bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $56.44, a sizable insider purchase that may signal management/board confidence in GeneDx’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Casdin Capital also reported another purchase of 50,000 shares at $52.86, reinforcing the recent insider accumulation trend. SEC filing

Casdin Capital also reported another purchase of 50,000 shares at $52.86, reinforcing the recent insider accumulation trend. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with GeneDx receiving an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may help support the stock over time. Analyst rating update

Analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with GeneDx receiving an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may help support the stock over time. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class-action lawsuit against GeneDx, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders. Class action announcement

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class-action lawsuit against GeneDx, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The litigation centers on alleged investor harm tied to GeneDx’s prior disclosures and a sharp post-earnings selloff, keeping attention on operational and disclosure risks. Litigation article

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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