GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Casdin Capital, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) Director Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,707,164 shares in the company, valued at $195,960,689.04. This trade represents a 1.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Casdin Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $8,466,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 140,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.81 per share, for a total transaction of $6,133,400.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,881,000.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Casdin Capital, Llc purchased 175,000 shares of GeneDx stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $7,446,250.00.

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GeneDx Stock Performance

Shares of WGS stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $51.80. The company's stock had a trading volume of 790,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock's 50 day moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.65. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). GeneDx had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $102.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of GeneDx by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in GeneDx by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in GeneDx by 270,700.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of GeneDx by 67.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on WGS. Weiss Ratings cut GeneDx from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut GeneDx from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on GeneDx from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $75.00 price target on GeneDx and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.43.

Get Our Latest Report on WGS

Key Headlines Impacting GeneDx

Here are the key news stories impacting GeneDx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Casdin Capital bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $56.44, a sizable insider purchase that may signal management/board confidence in GeneDx’s long-term outlook. SEC filing

Director Casdin Capital bought 150,000 shares at an average price of $56.44, a sizable insider purchase that may signal management/board confidence in GeneDx’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Casdin Capital also reported another purchase of 50,000 shares at $52.86, reinforcing the recent insider accumulation trend. SEC filing

Casdin Capital also reported another purchase of 50,000 shares at $52.86, reinforcing the recent insider accumulation trend. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with GeneDx receiving an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may help support the stock over time. Analyst rating update

Analyst coverage remains constructive overall, with GeneDx receiving an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” which may help support the stock over time. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class-action lawsuit against GeneDx, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders. Class action announcement

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a securities class-action lawsuit against GeneDx, increasing legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The litigation centers on alleged investor harm tied to GeneDx’s prior disclosures and a sharp post-earnings selloff, keeping attention on operational and disclosure risks. Litigation article

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx is a clinical diagnostics company specializing in comprehensive genetic and genomic testing for rare and inherited disorders. The company offers a broad portfolio of assays, including targeted gene panels, whole exome sequencing, whole genome sequencing and chromosomal microarray analysis. GeneDx's laboratory services support the diagnosis of a wide range of conditions—from rare pediatric diseases and hereditary cancer syndromes to neuromuscular and metabolic disorders—by providing clinicians with detailed variant interpretation and reporting.

Founded in 2000 and based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, GeneDx was established with the aim of accelerating the translation of genomic discoveries into clinical care.

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