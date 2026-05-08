Genel Energy's (GENL) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

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Genel Energy Stock Performance

's stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 76.13% from the stock's current price.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 51.10 on Friday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 50.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.52.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel's strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

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