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Genel Energy's (GENL) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Genel Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Genel Energy with a GBX 90 price target, implying about a 76.13% upside from the current share price.
  • Genel shares opened at GBX 51.10, trade in a 1‑year range of GBX 50.20–83.29, have a market cap of £140.82 million and a negative P/E of -15.97, reflecting current unprofitability.
  • Genel is a low‑cost, low‑carbon oil producer in the Kurdistan Region with exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland, and its strategy aims to rebuild cash flows and restart a regular dividend.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Genel Energy (LON:GENL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 76.13% from the stock's current price.

Genel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 51.10 on Friday. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 50.20 and a 1-year high of GBX 83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.52.

Genel Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer with a low-cost and low-carbon production asset in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and exploration assets in Oman, Morocco and Somaliland and listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel's strategy is designed to build a business with resilient and diversified cash flows that delivers sustainable value to shareholders, and with the aim of restarting the payment of a regular dividend.

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