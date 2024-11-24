General Atlantic L.P. Has $489.51 Million Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

General Atlantic L.P. lowered its position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT - Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,520,318 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,666,667 shares during the quarter. Alkami Technology comprises 13.9% of General Atlantic L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. General Atlantic L.P. owned approximately 15.44% of Alkami Technology worth $489,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,264,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Alkami Technology by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,502 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,316 shares during the period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -86.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company's fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $37.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,158.25. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares in the company, valued at $16,314,595.60. This trade represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,366,077 shares of company stock valued at $125,011,332. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

