General Motors (GM) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect General Motors to post earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $43.5973 billion for the quarter. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect General Motors to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. General Motors has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day moving average is $76.96 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from General Motors's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of General Motors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,483.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

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About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Further Reading

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