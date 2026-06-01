General Motors (NYSE:GM) CAO Sells $586,075.00 in Stock

General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,864,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $87.62. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.12.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $640,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830,050 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,892,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Key Headlines Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Negative Sentiment: Nearly 1,000 United Auto Workers members at American Axle’s Michigan plant have gone on strike after contract talks broke down, threatening the supply of axles and components used in GM’s truck lineup. Any prolonged stoppage could hurt GM’s truck output and near-term earnings. UAW union strike threatens General Motors truck production

Nearly 1,000 United Auto Workers members at American Axle’s Michigan plant have gone on strike after contract talks broke down, threatening the supply of axles and components used in GM’s truck lineup. Any prolonged stoppage could hurt GM’s truck output and near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reuters also reported that the supplier strike could impact GM truck production, reinforcing concerns that a disruption at one of GM’s most important parts vendors may hit one of the company’s most profitable businesses. GM supplier strike could impact truck production

Reuters also reported that the supplier strike could impact GM truck production, reinforcing concerns that a disruption at one of GM’s most important parts vendors may hit one of the company’s most profitable businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Separately, GM continued to draw attention at the Detroit Grand Prix and with design/brand updates, including a Pasadena design studio opening and new Hummer concepts. These items are more about positioning and brand visibility than immediate stock-moving fundamentals.

Separately, GM continued to draw attention at the Detroit Grand Prix and with design/brand updates, including a Pasadena design studio opening and new Hummer concepts. These items are more about positioning and brand visibility than immediate stock-moving fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: GM also faced added headlines around vehicle recalls tied to airbag hazards, which can pressure sentiment by raising warranty, repair, and reputation concerns.

About General Motors

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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