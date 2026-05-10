Genesis Energy Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Genesis Energy NYSE: GEL said first-quarter 2026 results came in “a touch below” its internal expectations, primarily due to anticipated offshore producer turnarounds, lower-than-expected near-term volumes from the Shenandoah floating production unit and a heavier dry-docking schedule in its marine fleet.

Chairman and CEO Grant Sims said on the company’s earnings call that the quarter did not alter management’s view of the underlying businesses. He said Genesis still expects to deliver 2026 Adjusted EBITDA “at or near the midpoint” of the range outlined in February, which called for approximately 15% to 20% growth over a normalized 2025 baseline of about $500 million to $510 million.

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Sims also said the company took advantage of disruptions in traditional hydrocarbon trade flows created by the current geopolitical backdrop, capturing some incremental volumes and margin that were not necessarily included in the original plan.

Offshore Pipeline Results Affected by Turnarounds and Shenandoah Volumes

Genesis’ Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment grew 40% year over year, but Sims said it fell short of near-term expectations. He attributed the shortfall to a producer turnaround at a key production hub that lasted longer than expected and a sequential decline in throughput from the Shenandoah FPU.

Shenandoah began producing last year and initially delivered flow rates above Genesis’ pre-drill expectations, Sims said. After roughly nine months of production from four wells, Genesis revised its volume expectations for the remainder of 2026 based on information from the operator. Sims said the adjustment represents about $12 million to $15 million less segment margin from Shenandoah this year compared with what had been embedded in the company’s original guidance.

Despite that near-term reduction, Sims described the longer-term subsurface outlook at Shenandoah as encouraging. He said the operator’s analysis has led to upward revisions in estimated original oil in place, and that bottom-hole pressures are beginning to stabilize. He also said the field appears connected to a large associated aquifer, which can act like a natural water flood and improve cumulative recovery over time.

“While we might see slightly lower volumes in the near term, we believe there is an increasing chance that volumes will be stronger for longer versus what we originally anticipated,” Sims said.

Genesis said a rig is currently working in the Monument field, a two-well subsea tieback development expected to produce through the Shenandoah FPU. The first Monument well is expected to come online before year-end, ahead of Genesis’ original expectations, with the second expected in early 2027. Two more Shenandoah wells are planned through 2027, and a subsea pumping system is planned for early 2028.

Sims also noted progress at other offshore assets. The fourth Salamanca well came online during the quarter ahead of schedule, lifting total production from the Salamanca FPU to just over 40,000 barrels per day. A fifth Salamanca well is scheduled for later this year, while a fifth Buckskin well is expected to begin production in the second quarter.

Marine Transportation Sees Stable Demand, Dry-Docking Impact

Genesis said its Marine Transportation segment performed largely in line with expectations. Sims said fundamentals across the brown water and blue water fleets remain stable, with supply and demand appearing balanced. He said the company is operating at or near 100% of available capacity across vessel classes.

The company’s blue water fleet was affected by required regulatory dry dockings. Two of four blue water vessels completed yard periods during the first quarter, while a third entered the shipyard in early March and is expected back in service toward the end of May. A fourth vessel is scheduled to enter the shipyard in early June and return around the middle of the third quarter.

Genesis said the dry-docking activity reduced total available operating days in the blue water fleet by about 16% in the first quarter, with a comparable reduction expected in the second quarter and some residual effects possible in the third quarter.

Sims said a 60-day Jones Act waiver issued in March and a 90-day extension issued at the end of April had “zero practical effect” on the markets Genesis serves, as much of the foreign-flagged activity tied to the waiver appeared to involve clean product movements from the Gulf Coast to the West Coast, outside the company’s operating lanes.

Onshore Transportation Quiet; Sulfur Services Face Pressure

Sims described Genesis’ Onshore Transportation Services segment as having a “quiet quarter.” He said volumes moved through the company’s Texas and Raceland terminal and pipeline systems at healthy levels, supported by offshore production moving to shore. The Baton Rouge Terminal also saw good activity, with intermediate products moving through the facility to ExxonMobil, Genesis’ main refinery customer there.

The sulfur services business had a more difficult quarter. Sims said the main issue was operational disruption at Genesis’ largest host refinery, which is also its lowest-cost production facility. Reduced refinery capacity lowered Genesis’ sodium hydrosulfide, or NaHS, production and increased costs. Sims said the company expects the refinery and related NaHS facility to return to more normalized operations, which should support recovery in production volumes and segment margin.

During the question-and-answer portion, Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum asked about competitive pressure from Chinese sulfur-related products in South American markets. Sims said Genesis has seen Chinese dehydrated NaHS flake enter those markets for several years, where it is rehydrated and distributed to mining operations that Genesis historically served from the Gulf Coast. He said volumes from China are appearing at prices Genesis views as uneconomic, particularly with sulfur prices around $650 per ton.

Sims said Genesis has reduced sales into South American mining markets over recent years due to both competitive pressure and supply constraints, and is focusing on new applications and higher-value markets in North America and elsewhere.

Balance Sheet Actions Reduce Financing Costs

Genesis also highlighted several financing transactions completed during the quarter. The company issued $750 million of senior unsecured notes with a 6.75% coupon, tendered and fully redeemed higher-cost 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2028, upsized and extended its revolving credit facility and repurchased $135 million of its Series A corporate preferred securities.

Sims said the actions are expected to reduce annual financing costs by approximately $12 million on a run-rate basis. He said the remaining face value of the Series A corporate preferred securities is about $394 million, and that refinancing or retiring those securities over the next few years could further reduce cash costs.

Asked by Blum whether Genesis could accelerate the retirement of high-cost securities, Sims said the company is somewhat limited by its senior secured facility covenant and its management of bank-calculated leverage. For the remainder of 2026, Sims said the plan is to continue “opportunistically chipping away” at the preferred securities.

Sims said Genesis remains focused on reducing debt, redeeming the remaining Series A preferred securities and working toward a target leverage ratio of approximately 4x. He said those steps should create room over time to thoughtfully grow distributions to common unitholders while preserving flexibility for future organic or inorganic opportunities.

About Genesis Energy NYSE: GEL

Genesis Energy LP NYSE: GEL is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas, that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company's primary focus is on the transportation, storage and delivery of refined petroleum products, serving major domestic markets across the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Seaboard and inland waterway systems.

Genesis Energy's operations are organized into several key business segments.

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