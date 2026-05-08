Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.06, but opened at $25.56. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $26.0260, with a volume of 2,212,462 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMAB. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.41). Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 25.89%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts expect that Genmab A/S Sponsored ADR will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1,229.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Since its founding in 1999 and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Genmab has built a robust research platform focused on harnessing novel antibody engineering technologies to create next-generation therapies. The company's work centers on identifying targets in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, advancing its proprietary molecules from early discovery through clinical development.

Genmab's portfolio includes products developed in collaboration with leading global pharmaceutical partners.

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