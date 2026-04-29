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Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Short Interest Up 25.8% in April

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Genmab A/S logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest jumped 25.8% in April to 120,139 shares (about 0.2% of shares), and the reported days-to-cover ratio is an extremely high 1,483.2 days due to very low average daily volume.
  • Shares were unchanged at $255.25 on Wednesday with minimal trading (15 shares vs. a 360-share average); the company has a market cap of $15.72 billion and a 52-week range of $188.80–$352.00.
  • Genmab reported quarterly EPS of $0.55, missing the consensus of $3.10 by $2.55, while revenue was $1.06 billion (slightly above estimates); net margin was 25.89% and return on equity 17.35%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 120,139 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the March 31st total of 95,479 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 81 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,483.2 days.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GNMSF stock remained flat at $255.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $188.80 and a 52-week high of $352.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company's fifty day moving average is $277.05 and its 200 day moving average is $302.45.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($2.55). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company's core expertise lies in its proprietary antibody platforms, including DuoBody®, HexaBody® and HexElect®, which enable the design and engineering of novel bispecific and enhanced-effector antibodies. Genmab's science-driven approach integrates advanced protein engineering with insights into tumor biology to generate candidates that can engage the immune system, disrupt disease pathways and offer potential safety and efficacy advantages over conventional therapies.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, Genmab has grown into a global organization with research and development facilities in Utrecht, the Netherlands, and commercial and clinical support offices in the United States.

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