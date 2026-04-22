Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. Truist Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 7.93% from the company's current price.

GPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore set a $160.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.14.

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Genuine Parts Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GPC opened at $114.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.76 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $96.08 and a 12-month high of $151.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $293,471,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $193,347,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 7,774.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,234,984 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $151,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,300 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 422.5% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 932,596 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $129,258,000 after purchasing an additional 754,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $65,551,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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