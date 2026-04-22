Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the specialty retailer's stock. UBS Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock's previous close.

GPC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James Financial raised Genuine Parts from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $160.00 price target on Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $143.71.

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Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.73. 2,483,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.89 and a beta of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $96.08 and a 1-year high of $151.57. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $112.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 0.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,136 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,806 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Genuine Parts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results showed revenue growth and operating discipline — revenue rose to $6.26B (+6.8% YoY) and EPS was $1.77, with the company reaffirming its full‑year outlook. PR Newswire: Q1 Results

Q1 results showed revenue growth and operating discipline — revenue rose to $6.26B (+6.8% YoY) and EPS was $1.77, with the company reaffirming its full‑year outlook. Positive Sentiment: Some market summaries flagged that Q1 sales and EPS were at/above consensus on certain sources, supporting the view that the core business is healthy. MarketBeat: Q1 Summary

Some market summaries flagged that Q1 sales and EPS were at/above consensus on certain sources, supporting the view that the core business is healthy. Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and published slides/transcripts for investors to dig into segment detail and cost/working-capital dynamics. (Useful for modeling but not an immediate market mover.) Earnings Call Transcript

Management hosted an earnings call and published slides/transcripts for investors to dig into segment detail and cost/working-capital dynamics. (Useful for modeling but not an immediate market mover.) Neutral Sentiment: Initial market reaction after the print was positive — shares briefly rose on the day of results — but that strength has faded as new info arrived. Benzinga: Market Reaction

Initial market reaction after the print was positive — shares briefly rose on the day of results — but that strength has faded as new info arrived. Negative Sentiment: Truist trimmed its price target from $127 to $124 and moved to a "hold" rating, removing some of the post‑earnings upside narrative. TickerReport: Truist PT Cut

Truist trimmed its price target from $127 to $124 and moved to a "hold" rating, removing some of the post‑earnings upside narrative. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was set to $7.50–$8.00 EPS and revenue $25.0–25.6B; EPS guidance sits slightly below consensus (~7.74), which likely disappointed some investors relying on full‑year estimates. MarketBeat: Guidance

FY‑2026 guidance was set to $7.50–$8.00 EPS and revenue $25.0–25.6B; EPS guidance sits slightly below consensus (~7.74), which likely disappointed some investors relying on full‑year estimates. Negative Sentiment: Some outlets (Zacks) flagged an EPS miss versus their consensus (reported $1.77 vs Zacks est. $1.81), creating mixed headlines that likely added to selling pressure. Zacks: EPS Miss Note

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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