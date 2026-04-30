Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 255.80 and last traded at GBX 260.40, with a volume of 1426250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268.40.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GEN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 target price on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Genuit Group from GBX 394 to GBX 388 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 463.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEN

Genuit Group Stock Down 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of £635.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 330.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Genuit Group (LON:GEN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 26 earnings per share for the quarter. Genuit Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuit Group plc will post 27.6836158 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genuit Group

In other Genuit Group news, insider Tim Pullen purchased 2,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 282 per share, with a total value of £7,473. Also, insider Joe Vorih purchased 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 281 per share, with a total value of £42,150. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc is the UK's largest provider of sustainable water, climate and ventilation products for the built environment. Genuit's solutions allow customers to mitigate and adapt to the effects of climate change and meet evolving sustainability regulations and targets. The Group is divided into three Business Units, each of which addresses specific challenges in the built environment: - Climate Management Solutions - Addressing the drivers for low carbon heating and cooling, and clean and healthy air ventilation.

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