Genus' (GNS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Genus (LON:GNS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They currently have a GBX 3,350 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank's target price suggests a potential upside of 45.91% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Genus from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 3,000 price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 3,216.67.

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Genus Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of LON:GNS opened at GBX 2,296 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,587.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,647. The company has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 1,890 and a 12-month high of GBX 3,220. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10.

Genus (LON:GNS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 60.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Genus had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 9.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genus will post 70.9644323 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Genus

In related news, insider Celia Baxter purchased 1,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,893 per share, for a total transaction of £49,991.04. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand. The company also sells bull semen and embryos to breed calves with various characteristics for milk and beef production under the ABS, Genus, and Bovec brands.

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