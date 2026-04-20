Gerdau (GGB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1191 per share and revenue of $3.2878 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.12 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, analysts expect Gerdau to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75. Gerdau has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.66.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.0194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gerdau's payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $4.60 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gerdau in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gerdau from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gerdau from $4.40 to $4.60 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gerdau

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chia Yuan Wang sold 34,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 193,895 shares in the company, valued at $775,580. The trade was a 14.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Guilherme Chagas G. Johannpeter sold 85,607 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $281,647.03. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 208,026 shares of company stock worth $778,058 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GGB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gerdau by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 95.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau's product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

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