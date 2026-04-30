Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Insider Chia Yuan Wang Sells 76,700 Shares

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) insider Chia Yuan Wang sold 76,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $344,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 92,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,955.55. The trade was a 45.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Chia Yuan Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Chia Yuan Wang sold 25,000 shares of Gerdau stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $105,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Chia Yuan Wang sold 34,000 shares of Gerdau stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $136,000.00.

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Gerdau Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Gerdau stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 15,155,295 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,999,770. Gerdau S.A. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Gerdau's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Gerdau's dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGB shares. Scotiabank upgraded Gerdau from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $5.25 target price (up from $4.60) on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Gerdau from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded Gerdau from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $4.60 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gerdau currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GGB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gerdau

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 314.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 262,341 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 199,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,046,243 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $96,243,000 after purchasing an additional 581,958 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $5,958,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 56.5% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,491,042 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,938 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Gerdau News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gerdau this week:

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau's product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

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