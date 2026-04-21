Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Shares Down 0.5% - Here's Why

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Gerresheimer Price Performance

Gerresheimer AG ( ETR:GXI Get Free Report ) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €20.48 and last traded at €21.22. Approximately 229,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $726.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company's fifty day moving average is €19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.16.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

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