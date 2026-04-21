Free Trial
â†’ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Shares Down 0.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Gerresheimer logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 0.5% to €21.22 on Tuesday with an intraday low of €20.48, and trading volume rose about 63% above average (≈229,938 shares traded).
  • The stock shows cheap valuation metrics (market cap $726.5M, P/E 6.36, PEG 0.82) but high leverage and tight liquidity (debt-to-equity 164.82, quick ratio 0.40, current ratio 0.98).
  • Gerresheimer manufactures medicine packaging and drug-delivery devices (prefillable syringes, vials, inhalers, autoinjectors) and operates three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI - Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €20.48 and last traded at €21.22. Approximately 229,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.32.

Gerresheimer Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.82, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $726.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company's fifty day moving average is €19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.16.

About Gerresheimer

(Get Free Report)

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions in Germany and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; development, industrialization and contract manufacturing of drug delivery programs; project and quality management; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment, autoinjector, and other services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Gerresheimer Right Now?

Before you consider Gerresheimer, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gerresheimer wasn't on the list.

While Gerresheimer currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
The 10 Best AI Stocks to Own in 2026

Wondering where to start (or end) with AI stocks? These 10 simple stocks can help investors build long-term wealth as artificial intelligence continues to grow into the future.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
Trump Admin to Pump $1 Billion into this “Off-the-Radar” AI Stock
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
In at 9:35 AM. Out by 10.
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines