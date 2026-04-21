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Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Trading Down 3.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Getinge logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY - Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.09 and last traded at $21.09. Approximately 1,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.92.

Getinge Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Getinge had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter.

About Getinge

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets products and systems for hospitals and life sciences institutions. The company's offerings focus on critical care, surgical workflows and infection control, aiming to improve clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. Getinge's solutions support a range of applications from intensive care and cardiovascular treatments to sterile reprocessing of surgical instruments.

The company's product portfolio includes sterilization and disinfection equipment, surgical tables and lights, ventilation systems, heart-lung machines and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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