GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $998.94 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $998.94, reports. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 56.61%.

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GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,285,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0169 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental's previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental's payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 976 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GFL. Zacks Research upgraded GFL Environmental from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded GFL Environmental from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on GFL Environmental from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.44.

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GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company's core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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