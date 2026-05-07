Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.650-4.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

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Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 3.76%.Gibraltar Industries's revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on Gibraltar Industries

Insider Activity

In other Gibraltar Industries news, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 4,500 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.29 per share, with a total value of $172,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 228,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,374.65. This trade represents a 2.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.35 per share, with a total value of $502,115.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,425. This trade represents a 407.20% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,444 shares of company stock worth $775,070. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 239.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,058 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company's stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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