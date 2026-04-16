GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $48.4710, with a volume of 144488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GCT

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 2.2%

The stock's fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 2.14.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $362.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In other GigaCloud Technology news, CTO Xin Wan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $4,338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 717,540 shares in the company, valued at $31,126,885.20. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lei Wu sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $3,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 608,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,534,315.20. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 640,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,272 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,439 shares of the company's stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 98,763 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 3,011.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company's stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 11,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 170,081 shares of the company's stock worth $6,681,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company's stock.

GigaCloud Technology Company Profile

GigaCloud Technology Inc NASDAQ: GCT is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

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