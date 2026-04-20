GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $51.80, but opened at $49.76. GigaCloud Technology shares last traded at $48.9040, with a volume of 123,891 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GCT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GigaCloud Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Stock Down 8.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 2.14. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.39. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $362.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $332.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology's revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 32,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $1,312,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,600. This trade represents a 35.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Xin Wan sold 100,000 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $4,338,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 717,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,126,885.20. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,472. 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 91.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 355.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,669 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 77,769 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 34.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 2,444.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 24.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 28,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc NASDAQ: GCT is a China-based provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud computing solutions tailored for cross-border e-commerce. The company’s core offering, its Supply Chain Embedded E-commerce as a Service (SCEaaS) platform, integrates procurement, order management, warehousing, logistics and payment services into a unified cloud-based system. This end-to-end digital supply chain solution is designed to help small and medium-sized Chinese exporters efficiently connect with global buyers without the need to build and maintain their own infrastructure.

Through its modular, subscription-based SaaS model, GigaCloud enables merchants to scale operations on demand and minimize upfront capital expenditures.

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