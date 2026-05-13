Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $110.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.56 million. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Here are the key takeaways from Gilat Satellite Networks' conference call:

Gilat reported a strong first quarter, with revenue up 20% year over year to $110.5 million and adjusted EBITDA nearly doubling to $15.1 million , supported by growth across commercial, defense, and Peru.

Gilat reported a strong first quarter, with and , supported by growth across commercial, defense, and Peru. The defense business is seeing strong demand for mobile and transportable SATCOM solutions, highlighted by new orders from Europe, Israel, and the U.S. and management’s view that the pipeline remains robust.

The for mobile and transportable SATCOM solutions, highlighted by new orders from Europe, Israel, and the U.S. and management’s view that the pipeline remains robust. In commercial aviation, Sidewinder ESA momentum remains a key growth driver , with Boeing line-fit certification progressing, first deliveries expected in Q4 2026 , and Airbus work beginning for a later launch.

In commercial aviation, , with Boeing line-fit certification progressing, first deliveries expected in , and Airbus work beginning for a later launch. Management said the company is comfortable reiterating full-year 2026 guidance of $500 million-$520 million in revenue and $61 million-$66 million in adjusted EBITDA , citing strong backlog and visibility.

Management said the company is of and , citing strong backlog and visibility. Gilat continues investing in software-defined and 5G NTN capabilities, but management said the market is still early and meaningful full deployment may be several years away.

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Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILT traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. 3,326,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,157. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 1.05. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $20.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Adi Sfadia sold 48,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $825,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doron Kerbel sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $135,225.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 334.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,067 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.72% of the company's stock.

More Gilat Satellite Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilat Satellite Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilat reported Q1 EPS of $0.18, well ahead of consensus estimates, and net income turned positive, signaling improved profitability. Gilat Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Gilat reported Q1 EPS of $0.18, well ahead of consensus estimates, and net income turned positive, signaling improved profitability. Positive Sentiment: Revenue still grew 20% year over year to $110.5 million, adjusted EBITDA doubled to $15.1 million, and management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $500 million to $520 million. Quiver AI Summary

Revenue still grew 20% year over year to $110.5 million, adjusted EBITDA doubled to $15.1 million, and management reaffirmed full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $500 million to $520 million. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and news coverage highlighted the mixed quarter: strong earnings and profitability, but revenue of $110.47 million missed expectations of about $114.56 million, which likely tempered the market’s reaction. Gilat Satellite Networks shares slide after revenue misses expectations despite earnings beat

Analysts and news coverage highlighted the mixed quarter: strong earnings and profitability, but revenue of $110.47 million missed expectations of about $114.56 million, which likely tempered the market’s reaction. Negative Sentiment: The stock may also be facing valuation pressure after a strong run-up over the past year, making investors less forgiving of any miss on revenue or guidance. Why Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Crashed Today

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GILT

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks is a leading provider of satellite-based broadband connectivity solutions, specializing in the design, development and deployment of ground segment equipment and network services. The company's core offerings include Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) modems and hub systems, network management software, and end-to-end satellite communication platforms. These technologies enable broadband Internet access, enterprise networking, and cellular backhaul in regions where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or non-existent.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel, Gilat has established a track record of innovation in satellite communications.

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