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Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Written by MarketBeat
May 8, 2026
Gilead Sciences logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Gilead declared a quarterly dividend of $0.82 (annualized $3.28), with record and ex-dividend date on June 15 and payment on June 29, implying a yield of about 2.5% and a payout ratio around 38.5%; the company has raised its dividend each year for the past 10 years.
  • Gilead beat quarterly expectations, reporting EPS of $2.03 versus $1.91 expected and revenue of $6.96 billion (up 4.4% YoY); the stock trades near $133 with a market cap of roughly $165 billion and a P/E of ~19.6.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, June 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 38.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.1%.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $132.68 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $96.18 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $164.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.59 and a 200-day moving average of $132.87.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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