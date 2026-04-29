Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Sells $1,291,600.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,702,353.72. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Daniel Patrick O'day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 27th, Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $1,447,900.00.

On Thursday, February 5th, Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,283. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $95.29 and a one year high of $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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