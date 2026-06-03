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GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $36.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
GitLab logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • BTIG Research raised its price target on GitLab to $36 from $30 and kept a buy rating, implying about 13% upside from the prior close.
  • GitLab reported better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results, with adjusted EPS of $0.23 versus $0.20 expected and revenue of $264.2 million, up 23.2% year over year.
  • The company also issued Q2 guidance above Wall Street estimates, while insider selling and a more mixed overall analyst picture kept sentiment from being uniformly bullish.
  • Interested in GitLab? Here are five stocks we like better.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock's previous close.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

GitLab Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. GitLab has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.91 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. GitLab had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,018,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,203,537.35. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $10,285,703.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,392,308 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,249 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.64% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in GitLab by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

More GitLab News

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: GitLab beat first-quarter fiscal 2027 expectations, reporting $0.23 in adjusted EPS versus $0.20 expected and revenue of $264.2 million versus $254.2 million expected, with sales up 23.2% year over year. GitLab earnings report and transcript
  • Positive Sentiment: Management issued second-quarter fiscal 2027 guidance above Wall Street expectations, with EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.18 versus $0.13 consensus and revenue guidance of $272 million-$274 million around consensus. GitLab Q1 fiscal 2027 financial results
  • Positive Sentiment: Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating and set a $43 price target, reinforcing a bullish Wall Street view after the report. Rosenblatt Securities rating update
  • Neutral Sentiment: Investors also appeared to position ahead of earnings, with unusually heavy call-option activity suggesting speculation around the results rather than a fundamental change. Pre-earnings positioning
  • Negative Sentiment: GitLab said it will cut about 14% of its workforce, or roughly 350 employees, and exit 22 countries as part of an AI-focused restructuring, which may signal near-term execution and cost pressures even as it supports longer-term efficiency. WSJ workforce reduction article

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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Analyst Recommendations for GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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