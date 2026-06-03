GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 5,454,103 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session's volume of 6,253,104 shares.The stock last traded at $29.66 and had previously closed at $31.82.

The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.23 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. GitLab's revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS.

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Key Stories Impacting GitLab

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

Positive Sentiment: GitLab beat first-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of $0.23 versus $0.20 expected and revenue of $264.16 million versus $254.23 million expected, with revenue up 23.2% year over year. The company also raised its Q2 FY2027 EPS guidance above consensus, which suggests improving profitability momentum. GitLab Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Financial Results

GitLab beat first-quarter expectations, reporting EPS of $0.23 versus $0.20 expected and revenue of $264.16 million versus $254.23 million expected, with revenue up 23.2% year over year. The company also raised its Q2 FY2027 EPS guidance above consensus, which suggests improving profitability momentum. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts lifted price targets after the earnings beat, including Needham to $38, BTIG to $36, and DA Davidson to $35, reinforcing a more constructive outlook on GTLB. Analyst target updates

Several analysts lifted price targets after the earnings beat, including Needham to $38, BTIG to $36, and DA Davidson to $35, reinforcing a more constructive outlook on GTLB. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest also appears elevated ahead of and after earnings, with heavy call-option activity and reports of stock strength tied to the results and GitLab’s AI-focused platform updates.

Investor interest also appears elevated ahead of and after earnings, with heavy call-option activity and reports of stock strength tied to the results and GitLab’s AI-focused platform updates. Neutral Sentiment: GitLab is reframing the business around AI/“agentic” DevSecOps, including traction for GitLab Duo Agent Platform and an AWS collaboration, which may support the long-term story but is still early in execution. GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Q1 2027 Earnings Call Transcript

GitLab is reframing the business around AI/“agentic” DevSecOps, including traction for GitLab Duo Agent Platform and an AWS collaboration, which may support the long-term story but is still early in execution. Negative Sentiment: The company announced a 14% global workforce reduction and plans to exit 22 countries, showing that management is still taking significant restructuring actions to improve efficiency, which can raise near-term uncertainty. GitLab announces 14% reduction in global workforce; expects to exit 22 countries

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on GitLab from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $10,285,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $2,887,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,018,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,203,537.35. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,392,308 shares of company stock valued at $31,654,249 over the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 124.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of GitLab by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,603 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

GitLab Trading Down 6.8%

The business's fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.43. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74 and a beta of 0.96.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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