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Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Gladstone Commercial logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Gladstone Commercial declared a monthly dividend of $0.10 per share payable May 29 to holders of record on May 20, implying an annualized dividend of $1.20 and a yield of about 9.7%.
  • The REIT currently has a reported dividend payout ratio of 413.8%, meaning dividends exceed current earnings, though analysts forecast $1.50 in EPS next year which would imply an expected payout ratio near 80%.
  • Recent results showed a quarterly EPS of $0.05 (missing estimates of $0.36) while revenue beat at $43.46M; the stock trades around $12.41 with a market cap of ~$600.8M and a P/E of ~88.6.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 413.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $600.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

See Also

Dividend History for Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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