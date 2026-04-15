Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 413.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

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Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market cap of $600.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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