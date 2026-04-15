Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th.

Gladstone Commercial has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of 413.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

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Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 5.36. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Gladstone Commercial has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $600.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.31). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on the acquisition and long‐term ownership of industrial and office properties throughout the United States. The company's portfolio emphasizes both single‐tenant net‐leased investments and multi‐tenant assets, targeting properties that provide stable, predictable rental income. Gladstone Commercial seeks to grow shareholder value through both internal cash flow from its existing portfolio and strategic property acquisitions in markets with strong occupancy trends.

The company's primary business activities include identifying, underwriting and acquiring commercial real estate assets that support light industrial users and professional office tenants.

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