Gladstone Investment Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Gladstone Investment NASDAQ: GAIN reported what management described as solid results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2026, citing portfolio growth, higher total investment income and a significant increase in net asset value.

CEO and President David Dullum said the business development company generated adjusted net investment income of $0.88 per share for the fiscal year and grew the fair value of its investment portfolio to $1.3 billion as of March 31, up 34% from $979 million a year earlier. He attributed the increase to four new buyout investments, appreciation in the existing portfolio and an increase in NAV per share.

“We also continue to see growth in our investment portfolio through new buyout investments and the improving performance at a number of our existing portfolio companies,” Dullum said. The company currently has 29 operating companies in its portfolio, he added.

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Portfolio Growth Driven by New Buyouts and Appreciation

Gladstone Investment invested approximately $163 million in four new portfolio companies during fiscal 2026, compared with about $221 million invested in the prior year. Dullum said the deals were consistent with the company’s buyout strategy, under which it typically seeks to become the majority economic owner and provides both equity and debt capital.

He said the debt investments are intended to generate operating income to support monthly distributions, while equity investments provide potential upside through capital gains upon exit. Dullum also emphasized that the company sets floors on its debt securities, which he said helps maintain income above its cost of capital and reduces exposure to spread compression.

Since inception in 2005 through March 31, 2026, Gladstone Investment has invested in 66 buyout portfolio companies for an aggregate of approximately $2.2 billion and has exited 33 companies. Those exits generated about $354 million in net realized gains and $45 million in other income on exit, according to Dullum.

Income Rises, While Quarterly Adjusted NII Trails Dividend

CFO and Treasurer Taylor Ritchie said Gladstone Investment ended fiscal 2026 with its fifth consecutive year of earned total investment income, generating $99.1 million compared with $93.7 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily driven by higher interest income from growth in the debt investment portfolio, partially offset by lower dividend and success fee income.

The weighted average principal balance of interest-bearing investments was $672 million for the fiscal year, up about $70 million from the prior year. The portfolio’s weighted average yield declined to 13.3% from 13.9%. Ritchie said embedded interest rate floors helped reduce the impact of declining benchmark rates, noting that the portfolio yield decline of 63 basis points was less than the 82 basis point decline in SOFR during the year.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, total investment income was $25.2 million, slightly above $25.1 million in the prior quarter. Adjusted net investment income, which excludes capital gains-based incentive fee accruals, was $7.9 million, or $0.20 per share, compared with $8.2 million, or $0.21 per share, in the prior quarter.

Net expenses increased to $35.8 million from $31.6 million in the prior quarter, driven primarily by a $3.8 million increase in capital gains incentive fee accruals and a $0.4 million increase in base management fees. The company reported a net investment loss of $10.6 million for the quarter, compared with a net investment loss of $6.5 million in the prior quarter.

In response to a question from Erik Zwick of Lucid Capital Markets about adjusted NII per share coming in below the dividend level in the last two quarters, Ritchie said the company ended the year with $21.3 million, or $0.53 per share, in spillover income. She said that amount is sufficient to cover the current $0.08 per share monthly distribution for approximately six months.

“We still feel confident in our $0.08 per share monthly distribution rate and don’t really envision that changing,” Ritchie said.

NAV Increases on Unrealized Appreciation

Gladstone Investment’s NAV rose to $16.78 per share as of March 31, 2026, from $14.95 per share at the end of the prior quarter. Ritchie said the increase was primarily due to $2.32 per share of net unrealized appreciation on investments, partially offset by $0.27 per share of net investment loss and $0.24 per share of distributions to common shareholders.

Portfolio valuations increased by $92.5 million during the quarter. Ritchie said the unrealized appreciation was driven by improved operating performance at several portfolio companies and higher valuation multiples, partially offset by weaker performance at certain other companies.

The company continues to have three portfolio companies on non-accrual status, representing 3.8% of the total portfolio at cost and 0.7% at fair value. Dullum said during the Q&A session that Diligent Delivery Systems, one of the non-accrual investments, is improving and could potentially return to accrual status, though he did not provide a specific timeline.

Regarding the other non-accrual investments, Dullum said one is a small investment where the company may take action to “eliminate the issue,” while B&T is “performing fairly well.” He said he does not expect much change with those two companies over the next six months and added, “I’m not concerned about our non-accrual situation.”

Liquidity and Capital Structure Remain in Focus

Ritchie said maintaining liquidity and financial flexibility remains essential as the company supports and grows its portfolio. In February, Gladstone Investment issued $100 million of 2.125% five-year notes in anticipation of the maturity of its 5% notes. After quarter-end, the company repaid the outstanding balance of the 5% notes using proceeds from the new issuance and borrowings on its credit facilities.

The company was not active under its common stock at-the-market program during the quarter or after quarter-end, but Ritchie said management would remain opportunistic and use the program when prices are accretive to NAV.

As of March 31, 2026, Gladstone Investment had an asset coverage ratio of 214% and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84 times. Ritchie described the company’s leverage as conservative.

Management Highlights Pipeline and Competitive Position

Erika Highland, currently executive vice president and set to become president on Oct. 1, said liquidity in the M&A market continues to create a competitive environment for acquisitions at reasonable valuations. However, she said the company remains active in diligence on new opportunities and add-on acquisitions.

Highland said the ability to provide both debt and equity remains a competitive advantage. In response to a question from Christopher Nolan of Ladenburg Thalmann, she said the company’s ability to provide all of the capital for a transaction offers sellers greater certainty to close.

Management also discussed specific portfolio valuation changes during the Q&A session. Highland said the increase in fair value for Schylling was tied to improved financial performance and strong demand for its NeeDoh toy product. Ritchie and Dullum also addressed a significant write-up for SEG Holding, citing add-on acquisitions, strategic initiatives, EBITDA growth and third-party market valuation inputs.

Looking ahead, Highland said most existing portfolio companies have posted positive results, though management remains cautious because of the macroeconomic environment and its potential impact on demand and margins. She said the company is working with portfolio companies on supply chain alternatives and cost efficiencies.

Chairman David Gladstone said he believes the company remains attractive for investors seeking monthly distributions and supplemental distributions from capital gains and other income.

About Gladstone Investment NASDAQ: GAIN

Gladstone Investment NASDAQ: GAIN is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that focuses on providing debt and equity financing to U.S. middle-market companies. As an externally managed closed-end fund, Gladstone Investment seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation for its shareholders by originating senior secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. The firm typically targets established businesses with revenues between $10 million and $150 million, across a range of industry sectors including business services, health care, industrials and specialty manufacturing.

The company's investment strategy centers on deploying capital through first-lien and second-lien term loans, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments, often including warrants or other equity kickers.

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