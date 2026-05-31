Glencore AGM Spotlights Copper Growth, Buybacks as Safety and Labor Concerns Loom

Glencore LON: GLEN executives used the company’s annual general meeting to emphasize safety, copper growth plans, shareholder returns and the role of its marketing business, while facing shareholder and stakeholder questions on labor relations, mine closures and tailings safety.

Kalidas Madhavpeddi, chair of the Board of Directors, opened the meeting by saying health and safety remained the company’s top priority. He said Glencore had improved safety metrics, decreased recordable injuries and reduced fatalities. However, he added that the company recorded two fatalities last year and that three colleagues in Kazakhstan died “just a month ago.”

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“Our hearts go out to their families and our colleagues in those locations,” Madhavpeddi said. He added that management, the Health, Safety, Environment and Communities Committee and the board were “laser-focused” on continuous safety improvement.

Company Highlights Copper Growth Plans

Madhavpeddi said Glencore’s December Capital Markets Day outlined what he called a “compelling investment case” and progress in de-risking its portfolio of copper projects. He said the projects are mostly brownfield and expected to be “highly capital efficient.”

According to Madhavpeddi, Glencore’s base copper business is expected to exceed 1 million tons on an annualized basis by the end of 2026 and reach 1.6 million tons by 2035, positioning the company as “one of the largest copper companies in the world.”

CEO Gary Nagle also highlighted copper as central to Glencore’s strategy, describing it as “the commodity of the future” due to demand tied to data centers, artificial intelligence, the energy transition and broader economic growth. Nagle said the company has “a number of projects” largely in South America and some in Africa that are expected to grow its copper business through “organic brownfield, low-risk, low-capital intensity projects.”

Financial Performance and Shareholder Returns

Madhavpeddi said Glencore announced a cash distribution of $0.17 per share and paid out $2 billion to shareholders. He also noted that the company completed the sale of its Viterra business in July, with Bunge shares received in the transaction underpinning an additional share buyback.

“We bought back $1.8 billion of shares at an average price of $4.40 compared to today’s market price of $7.70 a share,” Madhavpeddi said.

Nagle described the company’s 2025 financial performance as “a very pleasing year despite challenging headwinds and economic conditions.” He said adjusted EBITDA for the group was $13.5 billion, driven mainly by Glencore’s industrial asset base, which contributed just under $10 billion, while the marketing business generated just under $3 billion in marketing EBIT.

Nagle said the marketing result was driven primarily by metals, noting that the energy business was a smaller contributor than in prior years. He said the outcome demonstrated the value of Glencore’s diversified portfolio.

He also said debt levels remained low, below one times adjusted net debt to EBITDA, and that the company generated more than $10 billion in cash, allowing it to return $2 billion to shareholders. Nagle added that Glencore had “started this year very well,” citing commentary in its first-quarter production report and higher commodity prices.

Operational Priorities

Nagle said safety remained Glencore’s first priority for 2026 and every year. He said the company continues to work toward “zero harm” and that its safety performance is now better than the average for members of the International Council on Mining and Metals. Still, he said the company would not be satisfied until it reached zero fatalities and zero harm.

Nagle also pointed to operational excellence as a priority. He said Glencore met production guidance across key commodities for the second consecutive year after refreshing management teams, processes, procedures and operating models.

“Our portfolio is more optimized, more simplified, and our management structure has been changed around accountability,” Nagle said. He added that the operating model had reduced overheads, improved accountability and helped performance meet market expectations.

Nagle said Glencore has returned more than $27 billion to shareholders since 2021 through share appreciation, buybacks and dividends.

Stakeholders Raise Labor and Community Concerns

During the question-and-answer portion, Emmanuel Ajayi Dansou, director for the mining and energy sector at IndustriALL Global Union, raised concerns about consultation in Glencore’s transition planning, especially in Colombia. He cited issues including subcontracting, the integration of unions in transition planning and gender mainstreaming policies.

Madhavpeddi said Glencore believes it has “very good relationships” with unions at Cerrejón and that agreements are generally handled at the asset level because each site has unique circumstances. Nagle said Glencore sets global policies on matters such as energy transition, diversity, equity and inclusion, and subcontracting, while implementation occurs locally under applicable laws and regional conditions.

Another shareholder raised concerns about the eventual closure of Cerrejón and worker participation in transition planning. Madhavpeddi said Cerrejón is expected to close in 2034, not 2024, and that closure planning would involve the company, government, communities and unions.

Several questions came from Australian workers and union representatives regarding bargaining, pay structures, labor hire arrangements and protections for injured coal mine workers in New South Wales. Nagle said Glencore respects its workforce, wants fair wages and supports established legal processes, including matters before the Fair Work Commission. On questions about labor hire and classification tiers, he said there was “absolutely no intention to skirt the laws” and that Glencore complies with applicable labor laws.

Tailings Safety Questioned

Anna Leissing, director of the Bern-based human rights organization Voices, asked about safety and transparency related to tailings dams at Mineração Rio do Norte in Brazil, where she said Glencore holds 45% of the shares. She said local communities feared potential dam failures and questioned whether risks were underestimated.

Madhavpeddi said Glencore publishes detailed reports on more than 140 tailings dams at assets it owns worldwide. Regarding MRN, he said Glencore is a shareholder and raises technical considerations through board and committee representation, but that MRN is operated by its own management.

After shareholder questions concluded, Madhavpeddi moved the meeting to voting on the proposed resolutions and said results would be announced after the count was completed.

About Glencore LON: GLEN

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today. With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

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