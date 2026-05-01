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Glencore's (GLEN) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Glencore logo with Basic Materials background
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Glencore (LON:GLEN - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 630 price target on the natural resources company's stock. Berenberg Bank's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 620 to GBX 670 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 530 to GBX 540 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 534.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Glencore

Glencore Stock Down 0.9%

LON GLEN opened at GBX 562.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 187.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 243.91 and a 1 year high of GBX 577.60. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 540.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 455.85.

More Glencore News

Here are the key news stories impacting Glencore this week:

About Glencore

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today. With over 150,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 50 offices.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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