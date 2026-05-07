Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:XRN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:XRN - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 18th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th.

Global Medical REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 6,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

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Global Medical REIT Price Performance

XRN stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $402.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.39. Global Medical REIT has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

Global Medical REIT News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Medical REIT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company announced up to a $100 million delayed‑draw convertible perpetual preferred equity investment led by Maewyn Capital Partners, boosting liquidity and supporting Chiron/Global Medical’s repositioning and growth plans. Chiron Announces $100M Strategic Investment

Company announced up to a $100 million delayed‑draw convertible perpetual preferred equity investment led by Maewyn Capital Partners, boosting liquidity and supporting Chiron/Global Medical’s repositioning and growth plans. Positive Sentiment: Signed purchase agreements to acquire three seniors‑housing (SHOP) communities for an aggregate $425 million, increasing scale in higher‑return assets and keeping existing operators (Silverstone/Greystone) in place. This supports the company’s stated shift to growth‑oriented, higher‑return investments. Acquisition of SHOP Communities

Signed purchase agreements to acquire three seniors‑housing (SHOP) communities for an aggregate $425 million, increasing scale in higher‑return assets and keeping existing operators (Silverstone/Greystone) in place. This supports the company’s stated shift to growth‑oriented, higher‑return investments. Positive Sentiment: Declared monthly dividends of $0.16 per share across upcoming months (annualized yield ~5.4%), reinforcing the REIT’s income profile and appealing to yield‑focused investors. (Multiple record/ex‑dividend dates announced for June–August distributions.)

Declared monthly dividends of $0.16 per share across upcoming months (annualized yield ~5.4%), reinforcing the REIT’s income profile and appealing to yield‑focused investors. (Multiple record/ex‑dividend dates announced for June–August distributions.) Neutral Sentiment: Reported Q1 results: $0.97 EPS and $38.06M revenue; management reiterated a repositioning strategy focused on recycling capital into higher‑ROIC investments (inaugural SHOP investments highlighted). The results show progress on strategy but also mixed profitability metrics. Q1 Press Release Financial Results Release

Reported Q1 results: $0.97 EPS and $38.06M revenue; management reiterated a repositioning strategy focused on recycling capital into higher‑ROIC investments (inaugural SHOP investments highlighted). The results show progress on strategy but also mixed profitability metrics. Negative Sentiment: Compass Point reaffirmed a "neutral" rating but cut its price target from $50 to $38, signaling reduced upside expectations and likely contributing downward pressure on sentiment despite the company’s corporate actions. Analyst Note — Benzinga

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT NYSE: GMRE is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

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