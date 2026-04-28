Global Net Lease (GNL) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $112.3720 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.0%

Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 171,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.09. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock's fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Global Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. Global Net Lease's dividend payout ratio is presently -63.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Global Net Lease to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Global Net Lease from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Global Net Lease from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $10.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Global Net Lease

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 180.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at $61,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 846.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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