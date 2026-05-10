Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

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Global Self Storage Price Performance

Shares of SELF stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Global Self Storage has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 million, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.02.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. Global Self Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Global Self Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global Self Storage by 158.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 20.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage, Inc NASDAQ: SELF is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company's primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

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