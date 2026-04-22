GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Director Glenda Dorchak Sells 4,000 Shares

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 4,000 shares of GlobalFoundries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $233,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,964.82. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

GFS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,036. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 13.05%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,962,385 shares of the company's stock valued at $106,172,000 after buying an additional 217,866 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 257,254 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,659,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,315,000 after acquiring an additional 350,743 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company's stock worth $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,129 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,274,261 shares of the company's stock worth $81,510,000 after acquiring an additional 124,812 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GFS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Dbs Bank cut shares of GlobalFoundries from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GlobalFoundries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded GlobalFoundries from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on GFS

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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