GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.98 and last traded at $59.24, with a volume of 5683482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.76.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of GlobalFoundries from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $46.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50 day moving average is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. GlobalFoundries's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $86,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,648.45. This trade represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $336,310.

Institutional Trading of GlobalFoundries

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries in the 4th quarter worth $62,996,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607,792 shares of the company's stock worth $93,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,338 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,382,003 shares of the company's stock worth $83,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,129 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,232 shares of the company's stock worth $63,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,755 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 15,179.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 919,867 shares of the company's stock worth $32,122,000 after acquiring an additional 925,967 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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