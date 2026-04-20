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GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Samak Azar Sells 500 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
GlobalFoundries logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Samak Azar sold 500 shares on April 16 at an average price of $48.71 under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, trimming his stake by 2.78% to 17,494 shares (disclosed in an SEC Form 4).
  • GlobalFoundries beat quarterly estimates with $0.55 EPS (vs. $0.47) and $1.83B revenue, set Q1 2026 guidance of $0.30–$0.40 EPS, and the stock jumped about 8.8% to $59.58 on heavy volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: the consensus rating is "Hold" with a $46.13 price target, though several firms raised targets (e.g., Baird to $60, Needham to $55); current breakdown is 6 Buy, 13 Hold, 1 Sell.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Samak Azar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total value of $24,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at $852,132.74. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

GlobalFoundries Stock Up 8.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.58. 5,832,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,074. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.45.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered GlobalFoundries from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GFS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in GlobalFoundries by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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