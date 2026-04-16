GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Sets New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.01 and last traded at $50.41, with a volume of 1990431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $46.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

The stock's 50-day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. GlobalFoundries had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GlobalFoundries news, insider Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $81,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $943,362.80. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $224,997 over the last three months.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 91.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

Further Reading

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