Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $158.32 and last traded at $157.7740, with a volume of 83100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.31.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $174.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Globe Life Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $2,402,625.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,965,722.75. The trade was a 25.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $717,542.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 58,451 shares in the company, valued at $8,994,439.88. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 105,929 shares of company stock worth $16,382,450 in the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Globe Life in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 316 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company's stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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