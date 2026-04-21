Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX) Shares Down 5.7% - Here's What Happened

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (TSE:GMX - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 29,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 66,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

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Globex Mining Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$131.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.14.

Globex Mining Enterprises (TSE:GMX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.37 million during the quarter. Globex Mining Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 418.09%.

About Globex Mining Enterprises

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc is a Canada based exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in North America. The company's mineral portfolio consists of early to mid-stage exploration, development and royalty properties which contain Base Metals, Specialty Metals and Minerals and Industrial Minerals.

Further Reading

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