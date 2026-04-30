Globus Medical (GMED) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $740.3420 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $826.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.29 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Globus Medical's revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect Globus Medical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Globus Medical Stock Down 3.3%

NYSE GMED opened at $87.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $101.40.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $1,890,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 1,235.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $339,322,000 after buying an additional 3,595,339 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,916 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 41,934 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $90,411,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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