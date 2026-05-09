Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 13.69%. Globus Medical's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Globus Medical's conference call:

Q1 results $4.70–$4.80 while reaffirming revenue guidance of $3.18–$3.22 billion.

Base business strength

Enabling Technologies shift

Product innovation

Nevro integration risk

Get Globus Medical alerts: Sign Up

Globus Medical Price Performance

Globus Medical stock traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.81. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,038,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,670. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $51.79 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00.

More Globus Medical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globus Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $1.12 EPS versus $0.92 expected and $759.9 million in sales versus $740.4 million expected; revenue rose 27% year over year and margins improved. Article Title

Globus Medical beat Q1 expectations on both earnings and revenue, reporting $1.12 EPS versus $0.92 expected and $759.9 million in sales versus $740.4 million expected; revenue rose 27% year over year and margins improved. Positive Sentiment: The company also raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.70-$4.80, above consensus, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Article Title

The company also raised FY2026 EPS guidance to $4.70-$4.80, above consensus, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada lifted its price target on GMED to $120 from $115 and kept an outperform rating, while Needham raised its target to $117 from $114 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its price target on GMED to $120 from $115 and kept an outperform rating, while Needham raised its target to $117 from $114 and reiterated a buy rating, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also digesting the company’s Q1 earnings call transcript and related post-earnings coverage, which primarily reinforce the strong results rather than adding new catalysts. Article Title

Investors are also digesting the company’s Q1 earnings call transcript and related post-earnings coverage, which primarily reinforce the strong results rather than adding new catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat and higher guidance, the stock has sold off as traders appear to be taking profits and focusing on expectations that were already elevated going into the report. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,235.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $339,322,000 after buying an additional 3,595,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 15,317.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373,260 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $294,519,000 after buying an additional 3,351,380 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,303.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,183 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $117,700,000 after buying an additional 1,908,795 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,411,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,104 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $115,166,000 after buying an additional 842,547 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $115.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $106.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globus Medical, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globus Medical wasn't on the list.

While Globus Medical currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here