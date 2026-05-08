Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Shares Down 8.5% - Here's Why

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.12 and last traded at $77.84. 1,099,487 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,217,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.07.

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Key Stories Impacting Globus Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Globus Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat Street expectations — GAAP EPS $1.12 vs. ~$0.92 consensus and revenue $759.85M (up 27% YoY), signalling solid top‑line growth and margin expansion. Read More.

Q1 results beat Street expectations — GAAP EPS $1.12 vs. ~$0.92 consensus and revenue $759.85M (up 27% YoY), signalling solid top‑line growth and margin expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $4.70–$4.80 vs. consensus ~4.47 — a clear upward revision that implies stronger expected profitability for the year. Read More.

Company raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $4.70–$4.80 vs. consensus ~4.47 — a clear upward revision that implies stronger expected profitability for the year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Street bullishness increased — Needham raised its price target to $117 and reiterated a Buy, citing upside vs. current levels; analyst support can underpin medium‑term interest. Read More.

Street bullishness increased — Needham raised its price target to $117 and reiterated a Buy, citing upside vs. current levels; analyst support can underpin medium‑term interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker / market research attention — Zacks and other outlets highlighted the beat and upgraded estimates / coverage, which can attract quant and fundamental buyers. Read More.

Broker / market research attention — Zacks and other outlets highlighted the beat and upgraded estimates / coverage, which can attract quant and fundamental buyers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Full conference call and transcripts are available for details on procedure mix, backlog and cadence — useful for assessing sustainability but not new headline surprises. Read More.

Full conference call and transcripts are available for details on procedure mix, backlog and cadence — useful for assessing sustainability but not new headline surprises. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction today is negative: shares are down with below‑average volume and trading under the 50‑day SMA — suggesting short‑term profit‑taking or technical selling despite the fundamentally positive print. (No article)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised shares of Globus Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GMED

Globus Medical Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $759.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.35 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 18.30%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly Huller sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 45.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 33.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 38.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Globus Medical by 237.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,527 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc NYSE: GMED is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

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