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Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Gloo logo with Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket after Gloo reported a Q4 revenue beat and raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $190 million, well above consensus and signaling stronger top-line momentum.
  • The company is acquiring Enterprisemarketdesk to add AI-enabled Workday services and expand cross‑sell opportunities, but the deal includes issuing new shares, creating dilution risk for existing holders.
  • Despite revenue strength, Gloo posted a wider-than-expected Q4 EPS loss (‑$0.78 vs. ‑$0.31 est.), leaving margin and integration execution uncertain; analysts remain mixed with a consensus Hold and an average $17 target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $7.02. Gloo shares last traded at $6.4750, with a volume of 201,923 shares traded.

Gloo News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gloo this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Gloo reported a Q4 revenue beat that topped analyst expectations, a primary catalyst for the pre-market jump. Business Wire: Q4 Results
  • Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY2026 revenue guidance to $190 million (well above consensus ~$129.8M), a materially higher top‑line outlook that improves growth expectations. Seeking Alpha: Guidance
  • Positive Sentiment: Gloo is acquiring Enterprisemarketdesk (EMD), adding AI-enabled Workday consulting, implementation and support capabilities for nonprofit and mid-market customers — a strategic tuck-in to expand service revenue and cross-sell potential. Business Wire: EMD Acquisition
  • Positive Sentiment: Top-line momentum is notable: the company reported very strong YoY revenue growth in the quarter (reported as a large percentage increase), underscoring execution on growth initiatives. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Highlights
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated near-term guidance (Q1 and Adjusted EBITDA guidance) while providing the raised revenue outlook; full impact depends on margin trajectory and integration of acquisitions. Benzinga: Summary
  • Negative Sentiment: The company will issue new shares as part of the WDMarketdesk/EMD acquisition, which raises dilution risk for existing holders and can weigh on near-term per‑share metrics. TipRanks: Share Issuance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLOO. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gloo from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Gloo in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Gloo in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They set a "sell (e-)" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gloo currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gloo

Gloo Trading Down 0.7%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.47).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gloo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at $14,225,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000.

About Gloo

(Get Free Report)

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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